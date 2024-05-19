Cong. Duke Frasco Cup fires off in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cong. Duke Frasco Cup, one of northern Cebu’s biggest sports events, officially kicked off on Saturday, May 18, at the Liloan Sports Complex.

More than a hundred athletes from the municipalities of Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan, Pilar, Poro, San Francisco, Sogod, and Tudela and Danao City paraded during the opening ceremony headed by Rep. Frasco of the fifth district of Cebu.

This sports event will run until the third week of June featuring the under-21 men’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

The Cong. Duke Frasco Cup basketball tournament started right after the opening ceremony with the host team, Liloan Tornadoes, routing the Tudela Mangrove Rangers, 100-62.

Kiert Barrita finished with a game-high 18 points for the Tornadoes.

Meanwhile, Joebert Salundaguit poured 14 points to lead the Poro Islanders to narrowly beat the Catmon Mighty Bakers, 66-62.

Also winning on the opening day of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup last Saturday were the Borbon Gilak Stars and the Sogod Warriors.

Borbon defeated Pilar Kingfishers, 85-75, behind Jampaul Pelinggon’s 18-point performance.

On the other hand, Carlo Armecin tallied 19 points in Sogod’s hard-earned victory against San Francisco, 64-62.

Both the champions of the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball will pocket P150,000, while the first runners-up get P100,000. The second runners-up will receive P75,000, and P30,000 for the third runners-up.

The women’s volleyball tournament is currently underway today, Sunday, May 19, at the Compostela gymnasium.

