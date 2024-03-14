If he gets elected, Yogi Ruiz warns drug traders to leave Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Illegal drug traders were warned by former Bureau of Customs Commissioner (BOC) and former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz to leave Cebu City within 30 days if he is elected as mayor in the 2025 local and national elections.

This was his promise as he is 100% decided on running for Mayor in the City.

He said his objective was to provide an environment free of criminals where people could go anywhere without fear for their safety around Cebu City.

Ruiz promised to provide logistics support to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to encourage them to continue their commitment to protecting the people.

He said that he observed that the illegal drug business in the city is now back to where it was before.

In less than two months, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has confiscated over P200 million worth of shabu and marijuana stalks.

PDEA has recorded that from January 1 to February 16, 2024, their agents, in coordination with the local police, were also able to implement 653 anti-illegal drug operations and arrested 799 drug personalities.

But according to Ruiz, despite the serious efforts of the Police and PDEA in their operations, it was observed that more drugs have been coming into Cebu and the rest of the region.

He said the Mayor has to work harder and get into more actions instead of mere sloganeering.

