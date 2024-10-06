Mayoral hopeful Yogi Ruiz introduces final slate for 2025 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayoral aspirant Yogi Filemon Ruiz officially declared his candidacy for Cebu City mayor in the 2025 midterm elections during his proclamation rally on October 5.

Ruiz will be running without a vice mayoral or congressional slate.

He introduced new names for his councilor slate under Partido Cebuano, including Arlene Salahuddin, Emmanuel Maranga, Bonel Balingit, Niceforo Irony, Atty. Renil Oliva, Clarissa Otadoy, and Omar Kintanar.

In an interview on Saturday, Ruiz positioned himself as a “better alternative” to traditional politicians.

Running under the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL), Ruiz vowed to bring radical change to the city. He highlighted his background in law enforcement and dedication to public service.

“Para nako, maayo pang mag-recycle ta og basura kaysa mag-recycle ta og politicians,” Ruiz said.

He stressed his desire to break away from the city’s political status quo, expressing frustration with what he perceives as a lack of real progress under previous administrations. Ruiz committed to offering a fresh, non-traditional approach to governance.

Ruiz, who previously served as regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and as Customs Commissioner, noted that he has nothing left to prove in terms of competence.

“I became Customs Commissioner. Kining akong gibuhat karon, I’m doing this para sa mga anak, apo, para sa hapsay nga kaugmaon,” he stated.

READ: Mayoral candidate Yogi Filemon Ruiz aims to make Cebu City the ‘best city’

On October 4, 2024, Ruiz officially took his oath as a member and standard-bearer of KBL, alongside his slate of aspiring councilors representing various sectors. The oath was administered by the party’s president, Efren Rafanan Sr.

However, this was not Ruiz’s first political oath. On April 1, 2024, he had already taken an oath under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the party of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with PFP national president Atty. Leandro B. Verceles Jr. endorsing him as their mayoral bet for Cebu City.

Despite these affiliations, Ruiz clarified that his campaign is not about party politics but about genuine service to the people of Cebu. This position contrasts with a recent claim by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who also took an oath with PFP and has been announced as the party’s standard-bearer for the Cebu City mayoral race.

READ: Yogi Ruiz joins Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

While acknowledging that his campaign lacks the extensive political machinery and networks of his opponents, Ruiz said he is undeterred and cited grassroots support as his primary strength.

“I have a network of supporters down to the grassroots. Sila mismo ni-volunteer og support sa amo because they want true change and progress for the city,” he said.

Ruiz mentioned that his team of aspiring councilors, though small, is composed of individuals with “impeccable characters” who share his vision for a safer and more prosperous Cebu City.

He also addressed speculations about his endorsement of Tomas Osmeña as vice mayor and clarified that no such declaration had been made. However, he admitted that if such an outcome occurred, it “would be good for the city.”

Ruiz’s platform centers on public safety, governance reform, and law enforcement—a sector in which he believes he has a distinct advantage.

READ: If he gets elected, Yogi Ruiz warns drug traders to leave Cebu City

“In law enforcement, your management skills must be decisive because you are on the field. Dili pwede imong i-hold kay mo-consult ka sa abogado or consultant. You have to be decisive because people’s lives depend on your split-second decisions,” he explained.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the city’s current state of safety, referencing recent incidents of violence against young citizens.

“I cannot accept reading news about another 18-year-old student being held up and shot in the head. Mas maayong ako na lang mamusil og kriminal kaysa pasagdan sila nga mamusil sa atong mga anak,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz will file his certificate of candidacy on October 7, 2024, alongside his slate of councilors. /clorenciana

