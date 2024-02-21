Explore Canadian Flavors Launch in Metro Supermarket Cebu

An exciting shopping experience awaits customers as The Metro Supermarket and the Canadian Embassy join forces in an exciting partnership! From February 15 to March 15, 2024, The Metro Supermarket and the Canadian Embassy will collaborate to offer customers a unique gastronomic experience, inviting them to “Explore Canadian Flavors” through a curated selection of products designed to expand culinary tastes and retail options.

This adventure aims to foster cultural ties between Filipinos and Canadians, creating a memorable and enriching experience for all. The collaboration is set to take place in seven participating Metro Supermarket stores across the Philippines:

Promotional Treats

Up to 20% off on a wide Canadian Food Selection: Enjoy discounts on an array of Canadian snacks, beverages, sauces, spreads, salsa, root beer, and more.

Buy 1 Take 1: Take advantage of special "Buy 1 Take 1" offers on selected Canadian products.

Free Delivery with Purchase: For added convenience, customers will receive free delivery on qualifying purchases.

Canadian Products Available

Indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of Canada with an extensive range of products including snacks, beverages, sauces, spreads, salsa, root beer, and many more.

Promo Period: February 15, 2024, to March 15, 2024

Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a culinary journey and experience the best of Canada at The Metro Supermarket. Join us in celebrating the union of Filipino and Canadian cultures through delightful flavors and unique retail offerings.

