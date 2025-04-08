Kanlaon Volcano goes on explosive eruption

By: Faith Argosino - Reporter - Inquirer.net | April 08,2025 - 08:13 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island had an explosive eruption on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In a Facebook post, Phivolcs said the volcano’s eruption started as early as 5:51 a.m.

“The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 meters tall that is drifting southwest,” the agency said.

“Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs descended the slopes on the general southern edifice based on IP and thermal camera monitors,” it noted.

“Alert level 3 prevails over the volcano,” it added.

Phivolcs earlier said Kanlaon remained under Alert Level 3, indicating a magmatic unrest.

Under this level, the agency recommends the evacuation of all residents within a 6-kilometer radius of the volcano’s summit.

It warned that flying aircraft close to the volcano is prohibited.

Residents were also warned of possible hazards such as sudden explosive eruption, lava flow, ash fall, rockfall, lahar during heavy rains and pyroclastic flow.

