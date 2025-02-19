Fist of Fury 5: Trazo wrests PBF title in dominating fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s Joperson Trazo is the new Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight champion after outclassing Marlon Alejandro in the main event of the “Fists of Fury 5: Sumbagay sa Talisay” on Monday night, February 17, at the Barangay Lagtang gymnasium in Talisay City.

Trazo walked away with a unanimous decision victory, with the scores of 80-70, 80-70, and 78-72, in front of his hometown folks in Talisay City. It improved his record to eight wins with three defeats, one loss, and one knockout.

Meanwhile, Alejandro from Mandaue City dropped to a 6-6 (win-loss) record with two draws and one knockout.

Both boxers delivered an entertaining showdown with Trazo clearly winning from the get go. Trazo, a former amateur standout, used his height and reach advantage, landing crisp jabs and accurate combinations.

KNOCKDOWN

Trazo displayed his dominance by knocking down Alejandro with a right uppercut in the third round. Another knockdown came in the sixth round when Trazo pummelled Alejandro with a barrage of uppercuts, widening the gap between them in the judges’ scorecards.

Although Alejandro survived the knockdown, he was never the same and was only surviving throughout the rest of the fight.

In the undercard, Trazo’s stablemate, Vicente Unidos, scored a second round technical knockout (TKO) against Venjie Patac.

Unidos remained undefeated in three fights with two knockouts, while Patac absorbed his 10th defeat in 14 fights.

Another Chao Sy Stable prospect, Jefre Jimenez (4-0, 2KOs), won via a second round TKO against Cerwin Genosas (2-4, 2KOs).

Lastly, the returning Dave Peñalosa (18-1, 12KOs) beats Vicente Casido (6-6-1, 2KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 59-55 after six rounds.

