LIST: Class Suspensions in the Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to inclement weather, several localities in the Visayas have decided to cancel in-person classes for Tuesday, August 26.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Monday, August 25, that 15 provinces have suspended classes as a safety precaution.

In the Visayas, these include Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

While Central and Western Visayas were not initially included in the list, some areas—such as Boljoon in southeastern Cebu—have followed suit.

“Due to the nonstop and continuous rainfall that has caused the soil to soften and made several areas prone to landslides, classes at all levels (public and private) in the Municipality of Boljoon are hereby suspended tomorrow, Tuesday, August 26, 2025,” the local government of Boljoon announced in an advisory.

Classes have also been suspended in Metro Manila, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Masbate in Luzon.

According to the latest forecast from the state weather bureau on Monday, the entire Visayas—including Palawan and the Kalayaan Group of Islands—will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the presence of two major weather systems.

These are the southwest monsoon (locally known as habagat) and a low-pressure area (LPA) hovering northeast of Maasin City.

