Council approves P20 kilo rice program amid Tomas’ objections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After weeks of delays, the Council on Wednesday finally gave the green light to the P20 kilo rice program.

This paved the way for Mayor Nestor Archival to sign a memorandum of agreement with Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) to implement the Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative.

The approval, however, was far from unanimous. The council vote split 7 in favor, 6 against, and 1 abstention.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, leading the opposition, argued that key safeguards must be in place before the city proceeds with its own P20 kilo rice program.

“I would like to remind you of what happened in Mandaue, where there were so many hundreds of sacks of rice that were exploited… we were opening ourselves up to criticism, and I’m sure the people are very clear that there should be minimal discretion on who can buy the rice,” Osmeña said during the session.

“Until the proponent can come up with an intelligent system safeguarding the resources of the city, I move to oppose the resolution,” he added.

The P20-rice program, a key component of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship social amelioration efforts, is designed to provide subsidized rice to vulnerable sectors.

Under the proposed memorandum, FTI, a Department of Agriculture–attached corporation, will supply well-milled National Food Authority rice purchased at P33 per kilo and sold to eligible beneficiaries at P20 per kilo.

The P13 subsidy per kilo will be split between the national and local governments. Eligible recipients include indigent households, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, disaster victims, and indigenous peoples.

The council’s decision comes after three deferments since August, with the program’s launch repeatedly stalled by concerns over technical deficiencies and lack of clarity in the MOA.

On previous occasions, Councilor Sisinio Andales flagged missing annexes, vague provisions on rice quality and quantity, and unclear delivery timelines for the city’s proposed P20 kilo rice program.

“I’m not against people buying P20 rice, but how are we going to do this? Are we just going to open in any amount? And who else is going to buy?” Osmeña said during an August 28 special session.

He also questioned spending limits, accountability mechanisms, and eligibility criteria, likening the plan to “giving out a credit card with no limit.”

