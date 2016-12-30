‘Sunday Beauty Queen’ marks milestone in MMFF 2016; wins Best Picture

FOR the first time in 40 years, a documentary won on its debut at this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Sunday Beauty Queen,” the only documentary film to be included in the MMFF history, brought home the major awards for Best Picture, the Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Memorial Award and Best Editing at the awards night held at Kia Theater on Thursday.

Baby Ruth Villarama, director of the documentary film, in his acceptance speech said their win should put an end to stereotypes given to films based on its production.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No more mainstream, no more indies. We are one,” said Villarama.

The film follows the story of a group of Hong Kong-based house maids as they

prepare for a beauty contest dubbed the “Miss Philippines Tourism Hong Kong.”

Held in the middle of Hong Kong’s Central Station, the pageant serves as a diversion for the ladies who want to forget their identities as immigrant workers, even for just a short while.

Meanwhile, Erik Matti’s “Seklusyon” amassed the lion’s share of the awards after bagging almost all the technical awards as well as Best Director for Matti and Best Supporting Actress for Phoebe Walker, who plays the nun, Sister Cecilia in the film.

The horror-thriller won the Best Screenplay honor for Anton Santamaria, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Original Theme Song (“Dominus Miserere” by Francis de Veyra), and Best Sound Design.

Rhed Bustamante, who portrays Anghela in the movie, was given the Special Jury Prize.

Set in 1947, “Seklusyon” tells the story of a group of seminarians sent to a remote convent to live in seclusion during the last days of their formation prior to being ordained. The aim is to strengthen them and shield them from the evils of the world. Conflict arises when a young girl who can “heal” the sick joins in the convent together with her guardian, a mysterious nun.

The best actress award was given to Irma Adlawan for her performance in the Alvin Yapan film “Oro.” She and her costars in the political drama copped the Best Ensemble honor.

“Oro” also bagged the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence.

Producer Mark Shandii Bacolod dedicated the film to those ravaged by Typhoon

Nina in Bicol, where the movie was shot.

Meanwhile, “Eat Bulaga” host Paolo Ballesteros won the Best Actor Award for his performance as the transgender Trisha Echeverria in the internationally acclaimed film “Die Beautiful.” His co-actor Christian Bables won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Jun Robles Lana film. He accepted his award in tears, thankful for the trust given to him to play the role of Barbs. “Die Beautiful” also won the My Favorite Film award (People’s Choice) and the best float trophy.

The mix animation film “Saving Sally” got the best musical score award.

The winners of the Children’s Choice for Full-length Films awards were “Saving Sally,” “Sunday Beauty Queen” and “Vince & Kath & James.”

Ronnie Alonte of “Vince & Kath & James” and Rhian Ramos of “Saving Sally” were awarded HOOQ’s Male and Female Celebrity of the Night, respectively.

The following are the winners in the Short Film category: “EJK,” Best Picture; “Manila Scream,” Special Jury Prize; and “Mitatang,” Best Screenplay.

In his speech, Chairman Thomas Orbos of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pleaded for a weeklong extension of screenings in cinemas, especially of movies performing poorly in the box-office.

“We make this appeal to our partners, the theater owners, to celebrate this

resounding success with us by allowing the extension of the duration of the festival by four days, so that it completes a 14-day run that will end on Jan. 7, 2017, said Orbos echoing the plea of the MMFF executive committee.

Orbos announced that some theater owners had heeded their request.

This year’s MMFF has been termed “revolutionary” as it excluded the usual blockbuster productions that had dominated the film festival for years.