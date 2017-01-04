‘Keep Fiesta Señor solemn’

Be patient, follow instructions and signages, avoid wearing jewelry and keep it solemn.

These were among the reminders given by the Augustinian fathers of the Basilica del Sto. Niño to devotees as the 452nd Fiesta Señor celebration begins today, January 5.

“Let us please follow instructions closely to keep the solemnity of the celebration,” said Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, OSA, the media liaison officer of the basilica and the head of the Fiesta Señor’s general secretariat.

He appealed to devotees not to force themselves into the basilica complex when it is already filled to capacity.

Security guards were told to prevent overcrowding at the churchyard to avoid stampede and other untoward incidents.

“Please wait for people inside the basilica complex to go out after every Mass. You don’t have to force your way into an crowded place. Anyway, the basilica is open 24 hours (from Jan. 5 to 15),” Reyes said.

At least eight large LED screens and several TV monitors were mounted inside and outside the basilica complex for people to view the Mass.

Communion kiosks have also been installed in the churchyard and in the adjoining streets.

Lay ministers will be stationed there to distribute sacred hosts during Holy Communion so devotees don’t have to crowd into the outdoor Pilgrim Center where the novena Masses will he held.

The 452nd Fiesta Señor celebration officially starts today with the annual “Walk with Jesus,” a penitential foot procession from Fuente Osmeña to the basilica at 4:30 a.m.

The two-kilometer walk is expected to draw thousands of devotees. Fr. Pacifico “Jun” Nohara Jr., OSA, the rector of the Basilica del Sto. Niño, will preside over the first novena Mass at 5:30 a.m. at the Pilgrim Center.

This year’s fiesta Hermano and Hermana Mayores, businessman Leo Manguilimotan and wife Cristina, owners of Arbee’s Bakeshop, will be installed there.

Reyes said the theme for this year’s feast is “Santo Niño: Source of Communion, Protector of Creation” in keeping with the pastoral thrust of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on the Year of the Parish and Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si on the care of the environment.

The basilica’s altar and the pilgrim center were decorated with flowers yesterday.

Red and yellow flaglets also adorned the churchyard.

Except on January 5 and 13 when there are dawn processions, Reyes said 11 Masses will be held at the outdoor Pilgrim Center every day leading to the feast of the Sto. Nino.