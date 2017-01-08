Cebu under storm signal number 1

Cebu has been placed under public storm signal number one Sunday morning due to tropical cyclone ‘Auring.’

Vhan Singson, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) Mactan, said ‘Auring’ might landfall in Surigao area this evening or tomorrow early morning.

“If it’s signal number one, the wind can topple trees,” Singson said.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station said that all sea travels in and out of Cebu are cancelled.

As of 8 a.m, 44 vessels were prohibited from leaving the ports of Cebu, stranding 2,464 passengers.

As of 7 a.m, Auring was located at 100 kilometers East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Its maximum winds is up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center while its gustiness is up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Aside from Cebu, other areas under signal number one are Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Provinces, Southern Leyte, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Dinagat Province, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Davao del Norte, Northern Davao Oriental, Northern Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Norte, Northern Lanao del Sur and Compostela Valley.