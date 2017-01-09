Mandaue lowers alert level as Auring weakens

With the weakening of the tropical depression Auring into a low pressure area, the Mandaue City government also brought down its alert level from red to yellow alert.

Despite the change in alert status, strict precautionary measures in the city remains unchanged, said Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) head Felix Suico Jr.

During their disaster coordination meeting this morning with Mandaue City mayor Luigi Quisumbing, the barangay captains were asked to prepare for possible pre-evacuation measures in case sudden shift of weather patterns would be observed.

Elementary schools in the different barangays in the city were being prepared as evacuation centers as well.

Suico said that a self-loading vehicle and two coasters were stationed along Lopez-Jaena, Plaridel and A.S. Fortuna Streets to ferry stranded passengers at the possible onset of floods.

As of today, no incidents of flooding or landslides have occurred in Mandaue, said Suico.