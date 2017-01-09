Johndorf reports fast take up at Montierra

ABOUT a third of the 600 townhouses planned at Montierra in the highlands of Cagayan de Oro City have been sold out, reported its developer Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC).

“We are overwhelmed by the takes in Montierra mostly from rising professionals and emerging entrepreneurs,” said Michele Chiu-Bacungan, sales and marketing manager of the company.

Most of the new homeowners work as supervisors and young managers in companies operating in northern Mindanao, including transients from elsewhere in the Visayas and Mindanao, she disclosed.

The rest run their trade in and from this city, some from Cebu and Davao, she added.

Bacungan also noted that some are professionals working abroad, mostly in nearby Asian counties and some in the Middle East, who can afford homes priced between P2.8 million to P3 million.

“They are relatively young who have already reaped successes in their fields,” she remarked.

She said it is pleasing for them to note that the young generation now already invests in residential properties, even when they have yet to get married, than in depreciating properties.

The sale of at least 150 townhouse units come from blocks one, two and three at phase one of the 7.5-hectare property, disclosed Angel Valdivia, the assistant marketing manager.

“We can already turnover the first townhomes by the first quarter of 2017,” she disclosed.

Johndorf holds office at the 14th floor of Ayala Life – FGU Center across Ayala Center Cebu for inquiries, and shares information through Facebook, or at http://www.johndorfventures.com.ph/. /PR