Motorist rams center island, causing traffic

A brand new Mitsubishi Mirage bearing a “for registration” plate rammed into the center of UN Avenue Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City after the driver lost control and hit a truck at 8:45 am Wednesday.

The car was driven by Danny Boy Espina, a 35-year-old resident of S. Osmena Street Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City. He was unharmed despite the force of the collision.

PO1 Jeffrey Doquino, traffic investigator, said the trailer truck is driven by Guillermo Rosacene of Daanbantayan town, Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doquino, an employee of Cebu Paragon Equipment Rental Corp. was headed to Lapu-Lapu City when Espina overtook him.

The collision caused Espina’s car to ram into the center island and incurring damage. The incident caused traffic congestion in the area for several hours.