Retired cop shot dead in Dalaguete

A retired policeman was shot dead by a still unidentified man while playing Mahjong near his house in Barangay Poblacion, Dalaguete, 90.8 kilometers southeast of Cebu City Monday night.

The victim was identified as SPO3 Nicandro Lumayag Jr., 67 years old, married. He sustained gun shot wounds in the head and face.

P03 Reynaldo Vidas of Dalaguete police station said the victim and four other neighbors were playing Mahjong when the gunman, who wore a black leather jacket and a bonnet over his face, appeared in front of the victim and shot him.

The assailant immediately fled the scene on board a motorcycle.

Police recovered nine empty shells, an empty cartridge and a slug of a KG9 submachine gun.

According to Vidas, the victim was a former intelligence officer of Dalaguete police station who retired in 2005.

Vidas said they are looking at personal grudge as possible motive behind the killing.