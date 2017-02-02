Search for article

World-class trainings for top-notch security

SHARES:

11:24 PM February 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Tricia Rodrigo, February 2nd, 2017 11:24 PM


WITH its drive to provide top-notch security and protection services, Password Security Agency makes sure that their security personnel are equipped with the right skills by giving them the necessary training and workshops to enhance their capabilities.

Last Dec. 2016, Password Security Agency’s protective agents underwent two internationally-approved training from Combat Skills Academy, the Person-at-Risk Protection Course and the Tactical Offender Restraint Course.

Password Security Agency provides security products and services that include protective agents, K9 services, armored services, 24/7 GPS tracking system, and surveillance cameras.

For more information, contact them at 256-1694/253-9619 or visit their office at Lopez Compound, Quezon Boulevard, Cebu City.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.