World-class trainings for top-notch security



WITH its drive to provide top-notch security and protection services, Password Security Agency makes sure that their security personnel are equipped with the right skills by giving them the necessary training and workshops to enhance their capabilities.

Last Dec. 2016, Password Security Agency’s protective agents underwent two internationally-approved training from Combat Skills Academy, the Person-at-Risk Protection Course and the Tactical Offender Restraint Course.

Password Security Agency provides security products and services that include protective agents, K9 services, armored services, 24/7 GPS tracking system, and surveillance cameras.

For more information, contact them at 256-1694/253-9619 or visit their office at Lopez Compound, Quezon Boulevard, Cebu City.