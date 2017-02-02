CPADAO realigns funds

THE Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) plans to realign Capitol’s budget meant to help the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) in its anti-drug operations following the suspension of police involvement in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Launched in 2011, the “Limpyo Probinsya” project provides operational fund support for PNP’s anti-drug operations through a P2 million budget released in P500,000 installments every quarter.

Following a halt of PNP’s anti-drug operations, CPADAO head Ivy Meca said that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), for one, may design its own anti-drug program which the CPADAO can fund.

An executive committee meeting with the PDEA-7 and other law enforcement units is slated to be held to talk about programs aimed towards the supply reduction of illegal drugs in the province.

Earlier, CPADAO distributed cash incentives to the different police stations in the province for successful anti-drug operations.

Police officers who participated in the anti-drug operations were given P3,000 each while police station chiefs got P5,000. Meca said that under CPADAO guidelines, cash incentives for successful drug operations may be given not only to the PNP but also to PDEA, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).