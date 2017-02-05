PB okays P17M for Bogo hospital repairs

REPAIRS for Bogo City’s provincial hospital will soon be undertaken after the Cebu Provincial Board allotted P17,099,999.24 for the project and authorized Gov. Hilario Davide III to enter into a contract for the repair and improvement of the provincial hospital.

The resolution sponsored by board member Jerome Librando authorized Davide to enter into and in behalf of the province of Cebu a contract agreement with Masulot Construction for the supply of labor, materials and other incidentals to repair and improve Bogo City’s provincial hospital located in Barangay Taytayan, which has a total area of 2,995.010 square meters.

The project is expected to be completed within 364 calendar days.

It was provided under the resolution that the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) had declared Masulot Construction as the bidder with a Single Calculated and Responsive Bid (SCRB) after the BAC posted the invitation to bid in their website and warranted that they, BAC, had complied with Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.