Welcome the Year of the Fire Rooster at Marco Polo Plaza

MARCO Polo Plaza kicked off the Chinese New Year celebration on Jan. 27 with the annual Yee Sang Tossing Ceremony participated by special guests from the Filipino-Chinese community.

In keeping up with tradition, Marco Polo Plaza once again prepared a giant Yee Sang bowl at the lobby where special guests tossed the salad with the hotel’s signature giant chopsticks. This tradition is also known as a Prosperity Toss and it is said that the higher you toss the salad into the air, the more luck you will have.

Aside from the Yee Sang ceremony, a lion and dragon dance commenced at the hotel to bring in more good fortune. There was also the traditional tossing of coins, eye dotting ceremony and lighting up of firecrackers to ward away evil. Another ceremony will also be held this morning.

Happening until Jan. 30 is the Culinary Impressions of China. Indulge in sumptuous Chinese dishes at Café Marco with family and friends.

Start the Year of the Fire Rooster by spending it at Marco Polo Plaza.

Book now until Feb. 12 and enjoy extra benefits including breakfast for two plus guaranteed early check in and late check out, 50% discount on second room booking and a room upgrade for those staying three consecutive nights or more.

Exciting things are happening this Year of the Fire Rooster at Cebu City’s Finest.

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 local 8249 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. For more details, visit their website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. For real time updates, like their Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow them on Twitter at @5StarInCebu. /PR