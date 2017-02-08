Minor arrested in drug bust

Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a 14-year-old boy in a drug bust along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City past 3 a.m on Wednesday.

Mario (not his real name) did not resist arrest, said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Recovered from him were two plastic packs containing shabu weighing 100 grams worth P300,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiz said he will pursue the filing of charges against Mario who had been arrested for similar offenses in the past.

“This would serve as a lesson for other minors not to violate the law,” he said.

Mario’s mother was earlier convicted of a drug case and currently detained at the Women’s Correction Center in Manila.

Mario refused to give any statement to the media.

Ruiz said Mario will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper disposition./USJR Intern Jheysel Ann S. Tangaro