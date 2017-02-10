Police arrest suspect in abduction, rape of 4-month-old baby in Carcar

The prime suspect of the abduction and raping the 4-month-old infant in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Carcar Police Cheif Insp. Jose Liddawa said Jonathan Marfe,40, was arrested at his house, which is just ten meters away from the house of the infant’s family.

Marfe had a record of attempted rape in Bohol. Police said he arrived in Carcar City three days before the incident last Wednesday.

Liddawa said that they tagged Marfe as the prime suspect since he was awake during the time when the baby was abducted and raped.

Liddawa said that around that time Marfe was having a drinking session with three of his friends.

Liddawa added that a witness saw Marfe went inside the house of the victim.

While the evidence they have now are circumstantial in nature, Liddawa said that it is sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused.

