A love to dine for at the Waterfront

CELEBRATE the love month with a myriad of exciting dining offerings for you and your date at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Under the Moonlight

A 4-course dinner and a glass of wine under the sky will surely surprise your loved one on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 with a special set dinner for two at The Dome.

Flavors of Love

On Feb. 14, fall in love at Tin Gow and be delighted with Chef Low’s 5-course set dinner for two at P2,899.

Ti Amo

From Feb. 14 to 28, treat your special someone to an exquisite and romantic 5-course Italian dinner for two specially crafted by La Gondola’s Corporate Chef Giovanni at just P2,899.

Singles Party

Single and free? Want to chill and hang out with friends on Feb. 14? Come and party with the Waterfront this Valentine’s day and dance the night away with thumping beats from one of Cebu’s top DJs. Priced at P350 with one bottle of beer.



Crab-a-licious Fest

It’s a Crab-a-licious Fest at Uno. At just P 1,088/head on the whole month of February and P1,288 (inclusive of Roast Beef Carving) on Feb. 14, celebrate your affinity for crabs and feast on mouth-watering crab recipes by Uno’s Executive Chef Linda.

Perfect Two

At just P399 good for two, Red Berries and Grand Marnier Hearts are sweet ways to express your feelings to the one you love at Madeleine.

Reserve your seats for a romantic Valentine’s day worth remembering only at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

For inquiries and reservations, please call (032) 232-6888 locals 8208/8209 or 1-800-10-WFRONT8 or visit www.waterfronthotels.com.ph. /PR