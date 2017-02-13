Teenager remains missing after swimming in Dalaguete

Cebu City–A 17-year-old boy remains missing, a day after he reportedly drowned while swimming with a companion in the waters of Barangay Poblacion in Dalaguete town, located 90 kilometers south of here.

Rene Wong of Bais, Negros Occidental was last seen alive around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

PO1 Ariel Cordova of the Dalaguete Police Station said Wong is in Cebu to visit his relatives and to attend their town’s fiesta celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cordova said that Wong and Arnel Bendonisa, 23, of Barangay Dumalan, Dalaguete took a swim in Barangay Poblacion on Sunday morning. But the two suddenly disappeared.

Fishermen who helped look for the two found Bendonisa’s body floating on the waters of Barangay Poblacion three hours after he disappeared.

As on Monday, police and rescue volunteers continue to look for Wong.