PDEA in Cebu seizes P6M shabu hidden inside a one-kilo tinfoil tea bag made in China

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a suspected drug supplier in an operation in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City past 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rogelio Romo, 56, did not resis arrest.

Recovered from his possession were one kilo of shabu valued at P6 million, two digital weighing scales, assorted drug paraphernalia, and 170 live ammunitions.

The prohibited substance was placed inside a gold-colored tinfoil one-kilo tea bag believed to have been brought in from China.

“This is a significant seizure. I hope this would lessen the supply of illegal drugs,” said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against Romo.

The offense is non-bailable. Romo refused to give any statement to the media