Search for article

PDEA in Cebu seizes P6M shabu hidden inside a one-kilo tinfoil tea bag made in China

SHARES:

By:

@adorCDN

02:20 PM February 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, February 16th, 2017 02:20 PM
(PDEA-7) confiscated more than 1 kilo of suspected shabu from Rogello Romo which has an estimated value of P6 million in Lapu-Lapu City. (PHOTO BY JUNIE MENDOZA)

(PDEA-7) confiscated more than 1 kilo of suspected shabu from Rogello Romo which has an estimated value of P6 million in Lapu-Lapu City. (PHOTO BY JUNIE MENDOZA)

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a suspected drug supplier in an operation in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City past 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rogelio Romo, 56, did not resis arrest.

Recovered from his possession were one kilo of shabu valued at P6 million, two digital weighing scales, assorted drug paraphernalia, and 170 live ammunitions.

The prohibited substance was placed inside a gold-colored tinfoil one-kilo tea bag believed to have been brought in from China.

“This is a significant seizure. I hope this would lessen the supply of illegal drugs,” said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against Romo.

The offense is non-bailable. Romo refused to give any statement to the media

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.