SSS extends help to victims of typhoon Nina

TO show that the Social Security System (SSS) cares for its members and pensioners, the pension fund distributed relief goods to 1,000 families from four barangays in Bicol- Magurang, Alnay, Basud and Gabon- which were affected by typhoon Nina last Feb. 11.

During the relief operations held at Magurang Elementary School, SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc, a Bicolano himself, encouraged his kababayans to remain resilient like the bamboo and rise stronger and taller after a crisis because this is what Uragons are known for. He said that SSS is always ready to help them as they rebuild their lives and homes.

PCEO Dooc together with other senior officials were in Bicol from Feb. 9-11 for the first Regional Visit for 2017 as part of the pension fund’s thrust to bring SSS closer to its members.