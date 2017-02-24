USC belles near Prisaa title

THE UNIVERSITY of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors drew first blood against Team Bohol via come-from-behind fashion, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three finals of the women’s volleyball tournament of the Private Schools Athletics Association last night in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The USC volleybelles struggled from the start as they San Carloswere unable to convert their offensive chances but picked their game up just in time to pull off the victory and move a win closer to the PRISAA nationals which will be held in Zambales later this year.

The Lady Warriors will look to finish off their opponents as they battle Bohol in Game 2 at 8 a.m. today.

As of press time, the University of San Jose-Recoletos Spiking Jaguars were playing the opening game of their own best-of-three titular series against Bohol.