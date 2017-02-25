IBP Cebu, Cebu City chapters elect new officers

A new set of officers was elected on Saturday to lead the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City and Cebu Chapters for two years.

Lawyer Jose Glenn Capanas won unopposed as president of the IBP Cebu City Chapter.

The 44-year-old lawyer was chosen to succeed incumbent president Hidelito Pascual while Lawyer Mundlyn Misal-Martin won the race for presidency in the Cebu province chapter with 200 votes over Joel Seno’s 105 votes.

Martin, IBP Cebu province’s new president, will take over from lawyer Gonzalo Malig-on.

The new set of IBP officers will hold office starting April 1.

The other elected officers in the IBP Cebu City Chapter are Regal Oliva, vice president; Christine Marie Naranjo, secretary; Andrea Lou Garcia-Avila, treasurer; Bernardino Amago IV, auditor; and Georgia May Herrera, public relations officer.

Elected directors for IBP Cebu City Chapter were lawyers Jonathan Capanas, Dan Domingo delos Angeles Jr., Mark Anthony Gaviola, Elmer Mansanadez, and Michelle Geraldine Mendez-Palmares.

For the Cebu Province Chapter, Ria Lidia Espina was elected vice president; Cheryl Condat, secretary; Rhenier Mora, treasurer; Ronnie Gocuan, auditor; and Winifredo Orcullo, public relations officer.

The officers for the IBP Cebu Chapter include Francis Pepito, Marvin Miralles, Candice Niña Marie Sy, Johannes Lawrence Riñen, and Manuel Elijah Sarausad.

The IBP elections was held from 8 a.m. to noon at the IBP building located within the Capitol compound on Saturday.