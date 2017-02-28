Search for article

Abarquez bags 16-under title

09:55 PM February 28th, 2017

CEBUANA netter Elizabeth Abarquez defeated Merkisslyn Ubay-Ubay, 7-5 6-4, to bag the 16-under girls tiara of the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championships yesterday in Cagayan de Oro.

The 15-year-old Abarquez, who scored a twinkill in the opening leg in Cebu, pocketed her third consecutive title, making her the winning-est netter in all Cebuana Lhullier sanctioned competitions this year.

Abarquez tried to win her fourth title but she hit a brick wall when she lost to top-ranked Mary Aubrey Calma, 6-3, 6-1, in the 18-under girls finals.

