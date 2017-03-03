Fire damages 14 houses in Canduman

A total of 14 houses were damaged by a fire that hit an interior portion of the Canduman Housing in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City past 9 a.m. on Friday.

Fire investigator SFO1 Edgar Vergara of the Mandaue City Fire Station said that the fire started at the house of Ernesto Inot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire alarm was received at around 9:25 in the morning which was later raised to second alarm calling for assistance from neighboring fire stations.

According to their initial investigation, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit stemming from an extension wire and a ceiling fan connected to a convenience outlet.

“Sikit-sikit man gud ni ang mga balay diri. Ato nalang gi-anticipate nga siguro kung gabii ni nahitabo, delikado,” Vergara told reporters.

No one was reported hurt during the incident.

Fire trucks from Cebu City and Consolacion fire stations also assisted in putting out the fire. It was put under control twenty minutes later and was declared out at 10:02 a.m. Damages were pegged at P130,000.

Canduman barangay captain Leo Jabas said that the affected families will be temporarily sheltered at the Canduman covered courts.

Mandaue City mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing, who came into scene to check out the incident, thanked the quick response of the firefighters which helped prevented it from worsening and affecting more number of houses.