MSBC Season 2 kicks off

THE SECOND season of the Monday Squad Basketball Club (MSBC) kicks off today at the Casal’s Village Gym in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Eight teams have signed up for the tournament held in partnership with the San Remigio Beach Club of businessman-sportsman Mark Anthony Ynoc.

Games will be played on Saturdays in the league also aided by James Cabilino van de los Santos, Ian Gantuangco, Dominador Lesadio and Jake Monton.

Ynoc, a former varsity of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, is the team captain of the Hard Court Kings, who also have Samsam Gullas, basketball team manager of the University of the Visayas, US-based Cebuano skills trainer and coach Jeff Codera, ex-University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster Janjan Auditor, Jake Cortes and Urleo Rizane. Codera is a member of the Golden State Warriors training camp in the NBA and is a licensed Gold coach of USA Basketball under its Youth Development Program.

Other teams include defending champion IPI-Silogan Ni Gian, Aspa, MJ-Z Collections 101, In This Corner, SG-ARQ Builders, Tribu and the Warriors.

IPI-Silogan Ni Gian will rely on the Batua brothers Archie Bryan and Aldrin and ex-Far Eastern University Tamaraw Martie Pierce. Aspa will be led by team owner Arnold Quilaton, former University of San Carlos (USC) Warrior and SWU Cobra Jax Bautista, Paul Alvarez, Borgie Cabigas and Junjie Aclan.

MJ-Z Collectioons 101 has Michael Gomez, Richmond Rico and JayR Tangkay, while In This Corner will parade ex-UC stalwarts Kevin Quilantang, RR Luceno and Kim Gomez. Seth Piczon, a 15-year-old, 5-foot-11 playmaker, will spearhead ITC along with Ivan de los Santos and Gerry Molina.

SG-ARQ Builders of team owner Jason Arquisola will be powered by Anton Solon and Ronan Isidro and Kheldon Sereno. Tribu will count on Mark Matidios, reigning MVP Archie Dungog and Abner Cabahug, while the Warriors are manned by Cesafi Slam Dunk champion Garex Puerto of theUC Webmasters and ex-USC Warrior Prince Vaughn Malana.