3 arrested after robbing Korean

THREE men were arrested by the police after reportedly stealing P207,000 cash from their general manager, Korean national Jun Young Kim, 30.

Operatives led by PO2 Ariel Ginco of the Centro Police Station in Mandaue City conducted a hot pursuit operation against the employees of Gangnam Souvenirs Inc., namely, Romeo Dumiande, June Mark Sareno and Joel Rufo.

Mandaue City Police spokesperson Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, said Jun, the general manager of Gangnam Souvenirs based in Barangay Alang-Alang, reported the theft incident to the Centro police that happened past 11 p.m. last Monday.

Jun, however, decided not to file charges against Sareno after the latter returned his share of the loot worth P50,000.

Sareno pointed to Rufo, the general manager’s trustee, as the mastermind of the crime. Rufo had the key to Jun’s vault duplicated. Sareno said Rufo split the money among the three of them with Rufo having the biggest share.