LGUs, hotels told: Keep predators out of Cebu

LOCAL governments, hotels and local communities should be vigilant in monitoring and arresting sex predators to help keep Cebu as a “wholesome tourist destination.”

Regional Director Catalino Chan III of the Department of Tourism (DOT-7) also reminded tourists to observe laws in the Philippines especially against human trafficking and exploitation.

“We have laws. Tourists should be careful and obey our rules. (There are those that violate laws) that is why they are caught,” Chan said in the wake of last week’s arrest of South Koreans involved in a sex tour in Lapu-Lapu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chan said their agency will strengthen their education campaign on sex tourism and how to combat it.

He will also ask the Cebu provincial police to deploy more personnel to help in their awareness campaign in the province.

Chan said he hopes domestic and foreign tourists would continue to see the Philippines as a wholesome destination.

The DOT’s latest campaign pitch tagline is “You’re Part of the Family.”

“It’s more about bringing the family (to the Philippines) for wholesome entertainment,” Chan said.

Since this is a national initiative, Chan said regional tourism offices will make their own versions of the campaign.