‘Serious dishonesty’ rap filed vs. Osmeña

Another administrative complaint was filed against Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña before the Office of the President by Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuman.

Ayuman accused Osmeña of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty for allegedly taking possession of two donated Dodge Charger cars from the city government and considered it as his own property in 2009.

He is asking the Office of the President to put Osmeña under preventive suspension.

In an eight-page complaint, Ayuman claimed that in 2009, Osmeña who was then mayor accepted and received the two Dodge Chargers worth P2 million from Bigfoot Global Solution through its Chairman Michael Gleissner, taking advantage of his position as mayor.

The complaint was filed last February 20 on the same day Ayuman filed another administrative complaint against Osmeña and his wife Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña for violation of Republic Act no. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees over the reopening of the Inayawan landfill last year.

A copy of the complaint was, however, furnished to reporters by Ayuman only on Thursday, a day after he and six other officials were indicted for their refusal to heed Margot’s order to return city-issued vehicles last year. (see separate story)

In his complaint, Ayuman said that while one of the Dodge Chargers was used by Osmeña “to roam around the city,” the other one was kept at his residence in Barangay Guadalupe.

Ayuman further alleged that government funds were used by Osmeña to operate the vehicles which were driven by city government employees and fueled by gas from the city government.

Even after his term as mayor in 2010, Ayuman said Osmeña continued to use the donated vehicles and did not return them to the city. Osmeña earlier said that the cars were never donated to the city government and that these were bought by his sister Minnie and a nephew.

Cebu Daily News tried to get to comment of Osmeña, but a text to his personal cell phone number was not answered. The mayor is currently in Singapore to accompany his brother Serge who underwent surgery there.