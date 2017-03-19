Calming tea, healing touch

THERE’S the distinct pleasant smell of eucalyptus with a hint of peppermint by the door fronting the royal blue-washed wall lined with paintings in gold frames. In between is an 18th century-inspired English tea table with chairs, and the Royal Albert teacups and saucers are noticeable at the end of the room. Two things this spa exudes upon stepping in: A healing touch and a touch of royalty.

Taken after the interiors like that of Buckingham Palace or Westminster, Afternoon Tea Spa is inspired by the travels of a young Filipino entrepreneur who, one fine afternoon, happened to walk into a tea store in London. Whittard is a famous tea maker in the UK which sells a unique flavor called

Afternoon Tea. This pretty much gave that light-bulb moment to Jerry De Leon.

Belonging to a family of entrepreneurs, Jerry is not new to managing spa treatments. In fact, his mother runs a spa in Cebu City. His newly opened Afternoon Tea Spa is located beside The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at the upper ground floor of Chong Hua Hospital and Cancer Center in Mandaue City.

“I wanted to bring this afternoon tea back home and this inspired me to open a spa here that serves this special kind of tea,” said Jerry. Also, he has

always been fond of the classic arts and designs. So when he was offered by the management of Chong Hua to open a spa, he seized the opportune moment and, thus, came the Afternoon Tea Spa.

Afternoon Tea Spa is the only spa in Mandaue City that employs all DOH licensed massage therapists. You can book for either male or female therapist. Calming tea is served before the massage and detox tea after the treatment. They have the English breakfast tea, English Rose, and Mango & Bergamot tea. Tea serving is unlimited. Their signature foot stone massage treatment gets a 5-star rating from the guests. The warm soothing pressure of the leg massage sends you off to dreamland. Other treatments are waxing, threading, and manicure-pedicure, and body therapy, a specialty of which is the hot stone therapy.

As most of the walk-in guests are doctors or those belonging to the class A and B market, Jerry said it is expected of him to raise the bar higher for Afternoon Tea Spa. Surprisingly, the rate is affordable and true to his word, the spa and scrub plus foot stone massage was relaxing and satisfying. The therapists know exactly where the pressure points are at once and can address questions or concerns. They use cocoa butter from The Chocolate Chamber (TCC) after the scrub. Chocolate is known for its high contents of natural oils and emollients for treating dry, rough and flaky skin. It is also rich in anti-oxidants and firms the skin.

For people who are very private, Afternoon Tea Spa is a perfect choice. There’s that feel of homeliness in the place—small and cozy. It is also ideal for family or group bonding. Jerry recommends setting an appointment beforehand. There will be exclusive packages soon for couples as well as a barkada package. For reservations call 255-8156 or 09176277733.