Miss Universe 2016’s customized Chucks for a Cause

At least 19 candidates from the 2016 Miss Universe competition lent their time and creativity to produce customized Converse sneakers to be auctioned for the Positive Action Foundation. A foundation supported by the Ms Universe organization, Positive Action Foundation is devoted into helping individuals living with HIV/AIDS and their families particularly those who are displaced from their employment due to HIV phenomenon.

The candidates who participated are Ms. Angola Luisa Baptista, Ms. Belgium Stephanie Geldhof, Ms. Belize Rebecca Rath, Ms. Brazil Raissa Santana, Ms. Bulgaria Violina Ancheva, Ms. Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks, Ms. Costa Rica Carolina Duran, Ms. Germany Johanna Acs, Ms. Guatemala Virgina Argueta, Ms. Iceland Hildur Maria, Ms. Mexico Kristal Silva, Ms. Netherlands Zoey Ivory, Ms. Nicaragua Marina Jacoby, Ms. Panama Keity Drennan, Ms. Paraguay Andrea Melgarejo, Ms. Philippines Maxine Medina, Ms. Russia Yuliana Korolkova, Ms. Thailand Chalita Suansane and Ms. Uruguay Magdalena Cohendent.

Beauty pageant patrons and Chucks collectors will get a chance to own personalized Chucks of one of the participating candidates through a silent bid auction. Bidders may submit their bids, names and contact details thru the information officer in the mall exhibit of the shoes or thru a private message at the Converse Facebook page. Starting bid for all pairs is at $50 USD or Php 2,500.

See the personalized pairs at the exhibits in the following dates and venues:

March 24-26: Robinsons Galleria Cebu and Robinsons Santiago Isabela

For more info, visit www.converse.com.ph or www.facebook.com/ConversePhilippines. #ConversePHx65MissUniverse