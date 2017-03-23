Actress hits back at Miguel O. in FB

ACTRESS Ellen Adarna launched yet another tirade against Miguel Osmeña, calling the mayor’s son as “self-righteous” and a “coward.”

“I’ll make this short and sweet. Promise,” she said at the start of her post on Facebook yesterday.

“Dear Miguel Osmeña, Go ahead and call me whatever you want. At least I own up to my mistakes and I know I am the furthest thing from perfect. I reacted the way I did because I couldn’t stand the hypocrisy and the power tripping. You’re so self-righteous. You act as if you’ve done nothing wrong, like you’re an angel. But you’re not. You are a coward,” she added.

While Miguel can “fabricate the truth,” Adarna said people know the person’s real character.

“People know WHAT you really are and what you’re capable of; and no amount of PR, fake accounts, or Facebook bots can change that.

“I’m sorry to those who’ve been brought into this. Sincerely yours, Ellen,” she said.

Adarna reacted on Facebook to a Cebu Daily News article about Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s stern warning to the “spoiled brats” in Cebu City.

This led Miguel Osmeña to post his own rant in his wife Bea’s Facebook account reacting to Adarna’s post.