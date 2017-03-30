Woman shot dead in Talisay City

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead near a mall in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City by men riding a motorcycle at dawn, Thursday.

PO2 John Cyrus Ilustrisimo of the Homicide Section of Talisay City Police Station identified the victim as a certain Kenyar who is a resident in the area.

Based on accounts from witnesses, the victim was walking in the area when two men on board a motorcycle suddenly appeared and shot her at around 1 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

She sustained a single gunshot wound in the head causing her instant death.

Ilustrisimo ruled out robbery as the motive behind the killing since the woman’s jewelry and P1,000 cash weren’t taken.

He said they think the incident is related to drugs as the live-in partner of the victim was once arrested for illegal drugs last year.

Ilustrisimo added they are now waiting for the relatives to come to their office to gather more information about the victim that could possibly lead them to the perpetrators.