JUST IN: Camp Crame orders relief and transfer of high ranking police officials in Central Visayas to Mindanao

Tagbilaran City Police chief and a senior police officer as well as former Central Visayas Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) chief where ordered relieved from their posts and transferred to Mindanao by Camp Crame.

Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad Jr., Bohol Provincial Police Office Director, confirmed the relief of Supt. Nichomedes Olivar as Tagbilaran City Police chief and SPO4 Charito Aparicio.

In a phone interview, Natividad said Olivar is transferred to Region 12 while Aparicio is transferred to the ARMM Region.

Natividad said he was surprised of the Directive Order from Camp Crame but said they have no choice but to follow it.

Natividad said Olivar has a good record in terms of anti-drug operations.

Supt. Patricio Degay Jr., the deputy Provincial Director for Administration in Bohol, will temporarily act as Chief of Police of Tagbilaran City in Bohol.

Meanwhile an insider of PRO-7, who asked not to be identified, said Supt. Joel Quintero was also relieved of his post at the Central Visayas headquarters.

Quintero, who is the former chief of Central Visayas Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7), was transferred to Region 9.