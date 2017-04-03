Bus operators assure zero accidents this Holy Week

THE Cebu Provincial Bus and Mini Bus Association yesterday gave an assurance that they would cooperate with the government agencies to achieve the zero-accident goal during the Holy Week.

Julie Flores, spokesperson of Cebu Provincial Bus and Mini Bus Operators, said they would ensure the roadworthiness of buses so that passengers would arrive safely in their homes.

Flores gave the assurance during yesterday’s meeting at the Sacred Heart Center Sport Club that was also attended by 30 other bus and mini bus operators, terminal managers, Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) Director Alita Pulga and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Assistant Director Reynaldo Elnar.

The group is made up of at least 60 bus and mini bus operators in Cebu province.

During peak season like Holy Week, Flores said the buses of his company, Britt, would usually have three round trips to accommodate the high influx of passengers. Britt buses ply the southern Cebu route.

“We always remind our drivers to be extra careful. They need to be patient and always come up with good decisions,” Flores told reporters in an interview.

LTO-7 Director Pulga also asked the bus operators’ help in achieving the no accident goal on Holy Week.

“Check your units before so as not to hamper operations. Check the units’ roadworthiness,” Pulga said.

She also reminded the drivers not to drive while under the influence of liquor. Driving under the influence of liquor is tantamount to revocation of license.

Drivers are also discouraged from overloading and were told to observe the regular seating capacity.

Elnar said they would also conduct inspections at the bus garages and bus terminals to assure the roadworthiness of buses.