Police ready for thousands expected to depart from ports, bus terminals

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has set up assistance desks in Catholic churches and bus terminals in anticipation of the thousands who are expected to flock to churches or head to towns and cities outside of Cebu City during the Holy Week.

The management bodies of the south and north bus terminals, sea ports and the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) also advised passengers to come hours ahead of their departure time.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO director, said no policeman was granted a leave this Holy Week since the city police is now in full alert status.

“All security plans for the Holy Week are ready (and) in place. Of course we have the police visibility. All police stations have also their own plans securing their jurisdiction. We also have force multipliers being deployed, to ensure the safety of everyone,” Doria told Cebu Daily News.

While the police assistance desks will be manned by uniformed policemen, Doria said the CCPO will also deploy plainclothes cops in areas frequented by tourists, on top of mobile patrols that will be roving in all barangays in the city.

In the southern Cebu town of Minglanilla, which is holding its Kabanhawan Festival to commemorate the Holy Week, about a hundred policemen were also deployed to ensure the safety of those attending the festival’s nightly activities that will culminate in a reenactment of the “sugat” (meeting) between the risen Jesus and his mother at dawn on Eastern Sunday, said Supt. Dexter Calacar, the town’s police chief.

Glenn Sarador, chief of port police of the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA), likewise advised passengers to come as early as four hours ahead of their departure time, as early boarding will be implemented for all departing vessels during Holy Week.

“This is to decongest the ports, as influx of passenger is expected this week. We already communicated with the shipping lines for the implementation of the early boarding,” Sarador explained.

“Make sure you know how many luggage you have and do not just leave it anywhere,” Sarador added.

He said the CPA has also coordinated with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) in case passengers left their luggage inside the taxicabs.

Passengers are advised to keep the plate and body numbers as well as the name of taxi units.

“We have list of taxi operators with their contact numbers. We have 24 hour Operation Center at CPA to accommodate passengers who left their things in the cab,” Sarador added.

In case of emergency, the Operation Center’s telephone number is (032) 415- 5169.

For a smooth and easy access to the port terminals, Sarador advised passengers not to bring bladed weapons and guns. Inflammable materials are also not allowed for safe travel purposes.

Philippine Coast Guards Cebu Station (PCG Cebu ) commander Dionlett Ampil said they will also continue to inspect vessels to ensure there will be no overloading and that the vessels have the required number of life jackets.

CSBT designates entrances

With southbound passenger influx at Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) expected to spike on Wednesday night and on Holy Thursday, commuters were urged to pass through the correct entrance so as to avoid a lengthy walk towards the bus queue for their destination.

CSBT chief Joey Herrera said those bound for the western towns, including Balamban, Pinamungahan, Toledo City and Tuburan, their entrance is the one near the Land Transportation Office. The rest of the southbound passengers should go through the entrance located near E-Mall.

Herrera said they also have four additional coasters that would accommodate priority passengers, including senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, in case there will not be enough buses.

Tents will be installed to serve as holding areas for the passengers while security at the terminal will be provided by the police, he said.

Herrera said that based on the previous holidays, bus trips are estimated to be at around 750 to 800 trips per day, with around 45 passengers per trip; thus passenger number is expected to be at around 33,000 to 35,000 in a span of 24 hours.