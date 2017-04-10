5 star service for less at ML Calayan

Looking good evokes a feeling of confidence about oneself. But with the stress we get from work, we have to look for effective ways to maintain that youthful glow. Luckily, that’s what ML Calayan Skincare and Aesthetic Center aims to provide the Cebuanos – top quality service at a very reasonable price.

Originally from Manila, Lalen Calayan and Selina Sevilla of the Calayan Medical Group partnered with Cebuano powerhouse M. Lhuillier Group of Companies to form what is now ML Calayan Skincare and Aesthetic Center. The beauty clinic aims to reach people from different walks of life to maintain and enhance their beauty and glow.

Selina Sevilla, a former actress turned aesthetician, said that she has always been an advocate for the masses and that she would want to give them the best services within their budget.

When asked as to why they chose Cebu, Lalen Calayan said that it was based on their intuition and nothing else. “Many people would say that if you start a business here in Cebu and that if it survives for the first six months, then you can do business elsewhere. And Cebu is a good benchmark for business,” said Calayan.

ML Calayan Skincare and Aesthetic Center offers skincare, medical spa, plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery. They fly in board-certified plastic surgeons from Manila to ensure that their clients will have nothing but the best for their beauty and wellness journey.

There is no denying that this new beauty hub in Cebu is making its way to the top. And with the success of their first beauty center located at Oakridge Business Park, ML Calayan is set to open a new beauty center in Parkmall this May. Selina’s Castle of Beauty and Wellness by ML Calayan is positioned to cater to the middle to lower-end market, with quality services that will fit the budget. /Immae Lachica