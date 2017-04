A 35-year-old man was arrested on a buy-bust operation in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Thursday.

According to Talisay City Police chief Senior Supt. Emerson Dante, Mark Anthony Parajes, a resident of Sitio Rattan, was allegedly involved in selling of illegal drugs.

Police confiscated from him 20 grams of alleged shabu with an estimated value of P236,000.

Dante said they are now preparing the case to be filed against Parajes.