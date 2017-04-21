10 Dove Street’s new delectable choices

LOTS of new and exciting things await for 10 Dove Street fanatics. Along with their newest branch located at Axis Entertainment Avenue, 10 Dove Street and its dessert counterpart 10 D.C. Confectionery bring something new to the table with delectable rice dishes, sandwiches, tarts and a new colorful cake hand-crafted to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Get a taste of 10 Dove Street’s new rice meal Arroz Ala Fortuna – stir-fried rice in tomato sauce with chicken and Chorizo Bilbao. They also have satisfying sandwiches like the Panini Sandwiches in Ciabatta bread with Chicken and Ham & Cheese variants, Corned Beef ala Ruben Sandwich in Ciabatta Bread, and Breakfast Spamwich in Ciabatta Bread.

10 Dove Street is located at Oakridge Business Park, A.S. Fortuna St. (7AM – 10PM) and UGF, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue (10AM – 10AM). While 10 Dove Street Confectionery is located at Oakridge Business Park (7AM – 11PM) and Axis Entertainment Avenue, Escario St. (10AM – 11PM).