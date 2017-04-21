Police arrest suspected drug peddler, four others in Lapu buy-bust

Five persons were arrested by police in a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening at Sitio Matumbo Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, which yielded P83,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The elements of Pusok Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation at past 9:00 p.m. on Thursday against suspected drug peddler Benjie Astilla, 41, also known as “Kokoy”

A policeman acted as a buyer and transacted with Astilla in his house.

According to Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino of Pusok Police Station, they also arrested Astilla’s his cohort Leonardo Librando Balos also known as “Jong-Jong”, 42, of Sitio Matumbo, Barangay Pusok.

Police also arrested Ruben Obayan, 30; Shiela Aliviado, 29; and Rodel Berdon, 27, who were at the house of Astilla when the buy-bust was conducted.