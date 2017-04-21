Seven drug suspects nabbed in Danao City

Four suspected drug pushers and three suspected drug users were arrested in a series of buy-bust operations in Barangay Maslog, Danao City at dawn on Thursday.

Danao City Polic Station Drug Enforcement Unit and SWAT in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted a series of buy-bust operations agains four suspected drug pushers in the city at 3:50 a.m. to 5:10 a.m.

Suspected drug pushers Verbena Mayol, 35; Analiah Tonio, 34; Albert Bongo, 38; and Giovani Gala, 38 are all resident of Barangay Maslog in Danao City.

A total of 47 plastic sachets of shabu were seized from the suspected drug pushers.

Meanwhile, Danilo Dula, 31; Warren Cadampog, 28; and Lier Castro, 22, were caught sniffing shabu during the operation.

Dula and Castro are from Barangay Magay, Compostela while Cadampog is a resident of Casili, Consolacion.

Three small plastic sachets containing about 0.04 grams of shabu and three balls of tissue were seized from the suspected drug users./CNU Intern Sheen Michael Manigo