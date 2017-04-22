New building to house UP Cebu’s management school

A new two-storey building will house the School of Management of the University of the Philippines Cebu.

In this afternoon’s press conference Dr. Tiffany Adelaide Tan said the project came about after UP Cebu was elevated to a constituent unit in October 27 last year. Its corresponding departments were also elevated to college status.

The School of Management was formerly called the Management Cluster and Tan, its former chairperson, is now the school’s dean.

In a press conference, Tan said UP Cebu’s Masters of Business Administration and contributions from groups and persons financed construction of the P10.5 million two-storey building for the School of Management .

Tan said the building’s design and amenities were patterned from a prominent business school in Metro Manila. Another building for the School of Management is expected to be finished before the end of this year, Tan said.

“This is something we want our alumni to take pride of. And we are calling them to partner with us since we need their participation in making our vision for the School of Management into a reality,” she said.