‘Big-time’ drug suspect in Mandaue evades arrest; police arrest housemates

Three persons were arrested by police officers of Opao Police Station at San Jose Village, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City past 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police officers were trying to serve a Bench Warrant for Rey Josef Gingoyon, who is considered a big-time drug personality in the area.

Gingoyon has a pending case for illegal drugs at Branch 55 of Mandaue City RTC but did not attend the court hearings, prompting Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr. to issue a Bench Warrant for his arrest.

According to PCI Wilbert Parilla, Chief of Opao Police Station, Gingoyon however managed to evade arrest by exiting through the back door.

Police, however, were able to corner three other people who were living with Gingoyon in the house and arrested them.

Arrested were Gingoyon’s brother Antonius Ceasar Gingoyon, 29; Celso Branzuela, 34; and John Anthony Mondejar, 20.

Parilla, who led the operation, said they recovered big packs of suspected shabu weighing 42.6 grams with a total value of P514,224 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board value.

They also recovered a 9 mm paltik revolver with eight live ammunition from the room of the subject.

Parilla said, Gingoyon is a high value target listed in the Police Drugs Watchlist who did not surrender under the Oplan Tokhang.