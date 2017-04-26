Rockets finish off Westbrook-led Thunder

James Harden scored 34 points while Lou Williams added 22 and Houston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-99, in Game 5 at the Toyota Center Wednesday morning (Philippine time) to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Rockets took the series, 4-1, and will await the winner of the San Antonio-Memphis series that was ongoing at press time.

MVP candidate Russel Westbrook had another monster game with 47 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists but fell short of saving his team from elimination.