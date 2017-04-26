Search for article

Rockets finish off Westbrook-led Thunder

SHARES:

By:

@brianMJochoa

11:09 AM April 26th, 2017

Recommended
By: Brian J. Ochoa, April 26th, 2017 11:09 AM

James Harden scored 34 points while Lou Williams added 22 and Houston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 105-99, in Game 5 at the Toyota Center Wednesday morning (Philippine time) to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Rockets took the series, 4-1, and will await the winner of the San Antonio-Memphis series that was ongoing at press time.

MVP candidate Russel Westbrook had another monster game with 47 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists but fell short of saving his team from elimination.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.