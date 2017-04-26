Fastcraft from Bohol stranded at Lawis Ledge

A Weesam fastcraft carrying 21 passengers from Tagbilaran City in Bohol is being rescued by a tugboat after the vessel had an engine trouble off Lawis Ledge in Talisay City on Wednesday morning.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Commander Dionelet Ampil said they received the report about the engine trouble at 8:00 a.m.

Lite Tug1 owned by Lite Shipping is now on its way to rescue the vessel, which was stranded at about 14 miles from land off Lawis Ledge.

Ampil said that based on their communication with Weesam Capt. Edgar A. Fidel, all the 21 passengers are safe and unharmed.

The vessel is set to dock at the Pier 1 of Cebu Port.