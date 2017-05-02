Miss Mandaue 2017 candidates show off talents

ASIDE from fiercely walking the runway and gracefully answering a question, the Miss Mandaue 2017 candidates have rocked the stage with their performances during the Miss Mandaue 2017 Talents Night last April 22 at Insular Square.

The 12 candidates showcased talents in singing, dancing, playing an instrument and spoken poetry. They were judged according to skills and talent, quality performance and costume and props.

All the candidates deserved the rounds of applause and cheers from the audience but only 3 are chosen to be winners. After careful deliberation, it was announced that the Top 3 Best in Talent were Juvel Ducay, Hyra Betito and Lauren Sta. Ana.

Juvel Ducay, 22, serenaded the audience with the song “I’m Almost Over You”. Hyra Betito, a Business Administration student, performed a folkdance, while Lauren Sta. Ana, 22, performed a Tahitian dance.

Hyra Betito stood out and won Best in Talent while Juvel Ducay and Lauren Sta. Ana won 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

The talents night was the 2nd out of the 9 competitions that the candidates have to endure before being crowned Miss Mandaue 2017 during the coronation night on May 6. Mark your calendars and witness which of the 12 ladies will win the Miss Mandaue 2017!